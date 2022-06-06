Rihanna gave birth to her first child

Rihanna, pregnant, in Los Angeles on February 11, 2022 – Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

A news that will undoubtedly be celebrated by his fans. Singer Rihanna, in a relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky, gave birth to her first child on Thursday according to information from CNN, which confirms those obtained first by the American media TMZ.

The name of the newborn has not yet been shared by the young parents. According to TMZ, it is a baby boy.

The news of her pregnancy was announced last January, with photos posted on social networks. You could see the performer of the hits Diamonds Where Umbrella in New York, exposing her pregnant belly with A$AP Rocky.

A long-awaited musical return

Proof that the happy event was very close, Rihanna had not appeared at the gala of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, one of the unmissable events for celebrities from the world of fashion and entertainment.

But more than the name of her baby, what the singer’s fans are waiting for is also her musical return. The star has not released an album since 2016, and knows how to maintain the vagueness about his future in the song.

Last September, she assured that she was recording songs. “You’re not going to expect what you’re going to hear. Whatever you know about Rihanna, it’s not going to be what you hear,” she told the Associated Press at the time.

Original article published on BFMTV.com