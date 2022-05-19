Rihanna gave birth to her first child

Great news for Rihanna! The 34-year-old singer has given birth to her first child. A happy announcement that fans have been waiting for impatiently. After all, in recent weeks the star has been the center of attention thanks to her audacious and sought-after pregnancy looks.

Rihanna’s birth

It would therefore be May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, that Rihanna would have given birth, according to information from TMZ. This is the first child for the singer and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. It remains to know the first name of their baby who, still according to information from the American media, would be a boy.

The couple chose January 31, 2022 to unveil the Rihanna pregnancy. They posed in New York, in front of the photographers, the singer’s baby bump prominently displayed. Rather discreet so far, the two artists have multiplied the appearances together, revealing the rounded belly of the singer on many occasions.

At a party for her makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, Rihanna said of her pregnancy, “It’s been an exciting journey so far.” She explained that she enjoyed this period without wanting to be under pressure: “I just take things as they come each week. There is always something new to discover, so I take advantage of it.”

What type of mother will Rihanna be? In an interview for ELLE US, the singer confessed to being a fan of the reality TV show The Real Housewives of New Jersey, in particular of the character of Teresa: “Teresa de Jersey does not laugh with her children. She can flatten you when it comes to her children. And that resonates a lot with me because I feel like that’s the type of mom that I’m going to be…Psycho about it.”

She even joked that she was probably “worse,” adding, “You’re talking about my kids, that’s it.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s love affair

For many, the love affair between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky is relatively recent. However, the two artists are, in fact, long-time friends. They first bonded over their passion for music when they performed together on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2012. Later, Rihanna asked A$AP Rocky to open for her Diamonds World Tour.

They bond a strong friendship that grows over the years. In parallel, Rihanna begins a love story in 2017 with Saudi heir Hassan Jameel. Rumor has it that A$AP Rocky got closer to Kendall Jenner around the same time.

In January 2020, everything is accelerating. We discover that Rihanna and Hassan Jameel broke up and that the singer would have developed feelings for her friend A$AP Rocky. In the summer of 2020, Rihanna chose him to collaborate with her brand Fenty Skin. The couple’s relationship is formalized in 2021.

After Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement, a source told PEOPLE magazine, “She couldn’t be happier and she’s so excited to be a mother. She loves all the changes her body has made during her pregnancy. and has always featured pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.”

A new life for three begins!