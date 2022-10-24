Rihanna gets into activewear (underwear) with Savage x Fenty

Her fans suspected it, but the Barbadian singer had still not made it official: Rihanna has indeed given birth. But the young mother continues to be a businesswoman since she adds a sportswear rope to her Savage x Fenty lingerie brand.

If Rihanna takes the floor again today, it’s still not to announce new pieces of music, nor expand on her life with a baby, born recently, but to talk about her flourishing Fenty business. Besides the skincaremakeup, and lingerie, the empire of the Barbadian artist now extends to sportswearas she just explained to vogue.

Rihanna launches Savage x Fenty Sport

Indeed, the new Savage x Fenty Sport collection will be released on November 9, 2022. Since it is first and foremost a lingerie brand, it will include bodysuits, leggings, bras and bras. from size XS to 4XL.

It’s a natural extension of Rihanna’s universe, given her personal style mixed with details sportswear for ages (which she has also taken advantage of a long collaboration with Puma), but also sinceshe now devotes herself to the most intense of sports: being a mother. She explains in the fashion bible as follows:

“I was inspired by everyday life. Everything is sports. Being pregnant is a sport. […] For me, it was all about fit and fabric, and I let Adam [Selman, designer spécialiste en lingerie, collaborateur de longue de Rihanna pour Savage x Fenty] play with everything else. The pieces are sexy and sculpting, but they are functional and that’s what describes the entire Sport collection. Sexy. Functional. Fashion. »

Lingerie to wear for sports or just for everyday style

At a time when fashion is more upside down than ever, when sportswear is also worn in the office, and lingerie outdoors for those who dare, this is a new line ofactive wear/athleisure (but also shapewear who does not say his name) which is timely. Several textile innovations are on the agenda to ensure high-performance clothing to accompany all movements without ever constraining, and even shaping the silhouette without oppressing it. All invisibly. And it looks hot.

Savage x Fenty Sport will be available from November 9, 2022. © Courtesy of Savage x Fenty.

It should be noted in passing that this announcement allows Rihanna to formalize what almost everyone already suspected: after having chained daring pregnancy looks, she did indeed give birth to her first child in May 2022. presage a future Savage x Fenty Baby line?



Front cover photo credit: Courtesy of Savage x Fenty.