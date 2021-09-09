Rihanna gives us a break. To the hair

The pop star, who is due to release a new album soon, has appeared with a decidedly new look

Change of look for Rihanna. The pop star has decided to flaunt a short haircut, decidedly trendy and able to give her face even more personality. Just a few weeks ago the singer had appeared with long dark curls along the shoulders. But you know, she is a real chameleon of the music scene and loves to amaze his fans. He did it again this time, debuting at an event held in Santa Monica, California, with his brand new style.

The singer of ‘Fenty’ he also chose a decidedly particular look, showing off her sculpted abs highlighted by a white cropped top paired with a pair of green pants and shoes with a vertiginous heel. All completed by a blue spring coat complete with a boa along the neck.

Loading... Advertisements

I am 5 years have passed since the release of Rihanna’s last album. It was 2016 and the pop star climbed the world charts with ‘Anti’. In the meantime, however, its popularity has also grown in another sector: that of beauty. Rihanna has indeed been very successful with her Fenty cosmetics line and with the Savage x Fenty lingerie collection.

Rihanna returns to music

But now it seems that Rihanna is ready to return to her great love, music. Rumors close to her ensure that the pop star is about to release a new track. A moment, this, long awaited by all his fans. It would be her ninth studio album and, despite the long delays, it should arrive shortly and be heavily influenced by Rihanna’s love of reggae and dancehall. “I’m always working on music and when I’m ready it will come up with new music,” Rihanna told the American media. “When that happens no one will be disappointed. I know you have been waiting for it for a long time, but it will be worth it “, he added.

Meanwhile, the pop star seems to be happier from a sentimental point of view. According to ‘People’ magazine she and her fiance Rakim Athelaston Mayers, known as AsAp Rocky, would be inseparable and very close. “They are both very attached to the communities in which they grew up and have a lot in common,” adds the magazine. In short, for the pop star everything seems to be going well.

© Copyright LaPresse – Reproduction reserved