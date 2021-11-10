News

Rihanna, groupie for love: videos and photos at the Asap Rocky concert

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

For once, at the foot of the stage. Last weekend Rihanna was immortalized at ComplexCon – two days of music on stage a Long Beach, California – in unleashed fan version: the postar barbadiana, in fact, she showed up at the festival to follow her boyfriend’s concert, Asap Rocky, blending into the crowd and waving your smartphone for capture images I can’t more.

Someone recognizes her, but her he doesn’t even notice and continues to stare at the mate with eyes in lovethe. A photo, a video, then arms to the sky and out the voice to sing a song: Rihanna, with her bouncy pigtails and a long red coat, looks almost hypnotized by Asap Rocky, with whom it is rumored face steady couple from about two years, even if the confirmations are recent.

Rumors about a possible flirt have begun to circulate early 2020, when RiRi is back single after the end of the relationship with the billionaire Hassan Jameel. The gossip has therefore turned the spotlight on the two artists, who apparently also spent the year together lockdown: sure is that last Christmas, paparazzi hand in hand in Barbados, they have earned the status of boyfriends.

The sightings are therefore multiplied, between romantic dinners in New York and gentle bike rides. “They know each other for many years, but only now has friendship changed into something moreA source revealed in April a Entertainment Tonight. «He has always had a crush on RiRi, now love is reciprocated. She also introduced him to her brothers, they have fun together ».

A entry into the family who anticipated the official announcement: “Rihanna is the woman of my lifeHe said in an interview with GQ Usa the American rapper, at the registry office Rakim Athelaston Mayers, 33 years old, the same age as his partner. “How do you live as a boyfriend? Much better than single. When you find your other half, it counts a million people»Concluded Asap. «And you understand immediately when it is that right“.

Observing her under the stage, RiRi understood this too: groupie for love.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the first poster of the film with Tom Hanks

September 17, 2021

Paolo Calabresi and the time he pretended to be Nicolas Cage at the stadium (and everyone fell for it)

October 8, 2021

Cardano, Binance Coin and Avalanche topped up to 100% by CoinTelegraph all week

August 27, 2021

relationship with the body and opinion of the fans

October 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button