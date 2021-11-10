Rihanna, groupie for love: videos and photos at the Asap Rocky concert

For once, at the foot of the stage. Last weekend Rihanna was immortalized at ComplexCon – two days of music on stage a Long Beach, California – in unleashed fan version: the postar barbadiana, in fact, she showed up at the festival to follow her boyfriend’s concert, Asap Rocky, blending into the crowd and waving your smartphone for capture images I can’t more.

Someone recognizes her, but her he doesn’t even notice and continues to stare at the mate with eyes in lovethe. A photo, a video, then arms to the sky and out the voice to sing a song: Rihanna, with her bouncy pigtails and a long red coat, looks almost hypnotized by Asap Rocky, with whom it is rumored face steady couple from about two years, even if the confirmations are recent.

Rumors about a possible flirt have begun to circulate early 2020, when RiRi is back single after the end of the relationship with the billionaire Hassan Jameel. The gossip has therefore turned the spotlight on the two artists, who apparently also spent the year together lockdown: sure is that last Christmas, paparazzi hand in hand in Barbados, they have earned the status of boyfriends.

The sightings are therefore multiplied, between romantic dinners in New York and gentle bike rides. “They know each other for many years, but only now has friendship changed into something moreA source revealed in April a Entertainment Tonight. «He has always had a crush on RiRi, now love is reciprocated. She also introduced him to her brothers, they have fun together ».

A entry into the family who anticipated the official announcement: “Rihanna is the woman of my lifeHe said in an interview with GQ Usa the American rapper, at the registry office Rakim Athelaston Mayers, 33 years old, the same age as his partner. “How do you live as a boyfriend? Much better than single. When you find your other half, it counts a million people»Concluded Asap. «And you understand immediately when it is that right“.

Observing her under the stage, RiRi understood this too: groupie for love.