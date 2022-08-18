Rihanna has finally sold her villa in Hollywood Hills, not without difficulty

It took him three years of patience, and an effort on the price, to finally sell his villa on the West Coast. Rihanna finally accepted an offer of 6.6 million dollars (about 6.5 million euros) for her house located in Hollywood Hills. Put up for sale at the end of 2018, the star initially asked for 7.5 million dollars. The singer, actress and entrepreneur therefore lost money – 250,000 dollars – on this real estate investment since she had bought this property for 6.850 million dollars in 2017.

Before giving in on the price, the rapper’s companion ASAP Rocky had tried to rent out her villa for 35,000 dollars a month. She finally decided to sell it after an intrusion last year by an individual, which required the intervention of the police. Fortunately, no one lived in the villa at that time.

The new buyer of the villa will be able to enjoy the six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, but also a gym, a cinema area and a games room. The property also has a swimming pool and a spa, as well as an outbuilding.

Rihanna divides her time between Barbados (where she was born), New York and Los Angeles. It was in California that she chose to give birth to her first child last May, a little boy she shares with ASAP Rocky, and whose first name remains unknown.

