Rihanna has given birth to her first child… Chris Brown congratulates her!

Rihanna is a mom! would have given birth to her first child this Friday, May 13 in Los Angeles. And it’s a boy…

On January 31, 2021, the star couple formed by Rihanna and A$ap Rocky officially announced that they were expecting their first child. Through a photo shoot made in New York by photographer Miles Diggs, Riri exposed her rounded belly during a walk in Harlem with A$ap. And after scouring parties, social or professional events (except the Met 2022) and magazine covers displaying her baby bump, the news has finally fallen: Rihanna has given birth. Last seen in Los Angeles on May 9, when she and Rocky went to dinner at their favorite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, the singer and businesswoman had disappeared from the radar. According to the TMZ media this Thursday, May 19, there was therefore a good reason for this: at 34, she gave birth to a boy, whose first name is unknown, on Friday May 13 in Los Angeles. Information to which the couple did not react, but a relative would have entrusted to the magazine People than the singer “is doing well. They are really happy to be parents.” Another person reacted to the news: a certain Chris Brown…

Happy for her ex…

“Having a child is what I want most in the world” Rihanna told the magazine Interview in June 2019. If she achieved her goal, her ex, Chris Brown was delighted with the news of her delivery, and was quick to react. In Instagram stories, he posted the word “Congratulation” with “praying hands” emojis”“heart” and “pregnant woman”… as if to congratulate very young parents. However, it should be noted that he did not mention Riri and A$ap by name, but it seems quite clear that his message was intended for the couple. Remember that the interpreter ofUmbrella and Breezy dated from 2007 to 2009. Their relationship ended in a falling out on the eve of the Grammy Awards, when the singer physically assaulted his current girlfriend, and was sentenced to work for it. general interests. However, they briefly met again in 2012 before their paths parted ways once again… For their part, CB – who is about to release their new album, breezyJune 24 – became the father of 3 children: his daughter Royalty, his son Aeko Catori and since January, a new baby girl, named Lovely Symphani Brown.

