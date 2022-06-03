Rihanna has her marble statue in a prestigious New York museum

The singer was immortalized pregnant at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, thanks to the organizers of the Met Gala.

A marble sculpture bearing the likeness of Rihanna has been installed in one of the galleries of the Met to make up for the absence of the singer. Getty / DR

Rihanna was honored with a sculpture on the occasion of the Met Gala 2022 .

The “Umbrella” singer, who is waiting her first child with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, did not attend the annual soiree held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday (May 2). Despite her absence, she was still unavoidable.

The organizers have indeed installed a marble sculpture in his likeness in one of the galleries. “I landed at the Marble Met! What could be more golden (note: in reference to the theme of the evening, “gilded glam”) only that? LOL!, she wrote in the caption of a video of the work. Thank you to the Metropolitan Museum and “Vogue” for this historic tribute!”

She supplants the statue of the goddess of peace

‘Vogue’ also posted images of the sculpture and explained that it was inspired by Rihanna’s photoshoot for the magazine’s May 2022 issue.

“The statue of Eirene (the personification of peace) is usually the most prominent marble goddess in the Met’s Greco-Roman galleries. But now we have Rihanna, straight from this month’s Vogue cover,” the publication’s editors wrote.

( Cover Media / Lematin.ch )