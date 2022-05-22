Rihanna has sold over 200,000 albums since the start of the year!

While she has not released any album this year, Rihanna has still managed to sell more than 200,000 since the beginning of the year.

While fans are still waiting for more music from Rihanna, the singer has managed to sell over 200,000 albums so far this year. MCE TV tells you everything!

Always successful

Since 2016, Rihanna has been rare. The singer has not released any opus since the success of ANTI. But that does not prevent it from achieving very good figures since the beginning of the year.

Sources have claimed that the artist has sold over 500,000 albums in 2022. Figures that prove she is deeply missed by her fans who are still wondering when will she return to singing.

Will she release another album? Faced with the concern of her millions of fans, Rihanna had affirmed that she would always make music.

” You are not going to expect what you are going to hear. Whatever you know of Rihanna, that’s not going to be what you hear.” she told the Associated Press before adding:

” I’m really experimenting with music, it’s like fashion. You should be able to have fun, I should be able to wear whatever I want and I view music the same way. I am having fun and it will be completely different”.

The singer had even teased the progress of a new opus. But while waiting to learn more, his fans continue to enjoy his previous albums. Just that !

.@Rihanna has now sold over 500,000 total album units in the US in 2022. — chartdata (@chartdata) May 19, 2022

Rihanna, new mom

According to information from Page Six, Rihanna has given birth to her first child. A little boy with his boyfriend, rapper Asap Rocky. The singer would have given birth on May 13 in Los Angeles according to TMZ.

Last January, Rihanna formalized her pregnancy by posting photos of her with her baby bump as she walked with her boyfriend through the streets of Harlem, New York.

But a month before, rumors circulated about a possible pregnancy. The singer was spotted at Carbone, a restaurant. And a source had said that she “ was very clearly drinking sparkling water and rubbing his belly”.

The artist had tried to hide her pregnancy with XXL clothes before proudly showing off her baby bump. Rihanna then offered us a bunch of outfits highlighting her little rounded belly.

About this, she said to vogue that she refused to wear maternity clothes. ” I’m sorry, it’s too much fun to dress up. I’m not going to let that part go away because my body is changing.” For now, no photo of the baby has yet been released.