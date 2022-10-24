Rihanna: has the singer revealed a title from her next album?

Does Rihanna have fun with her audience? The 34-year-old singer, who became a mother this year, has leaked some clues about her next album, eagerly awaited by her fans. In a very short video posted on his Instagram account, we see the artist strutting around in a sweatshirt, promoting his brand Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. And amazement, we hear in the background a new piece of the star. This one sounds very dance and far from what the artist had proposed so far. A way to teaser his next album?

In any case, this is what his fans see who have not failed to react on social networks. Many comments have flourished under the video, and in particular one in particular: that of the Major Lazer who left a few emojis in the shape of flames. Guest on our show Fun Radio Studio Not long ago, the group told us that they could not say anything about their participation or not in the project of the Barbadian singer.

For now, no official information has filtered on Rihanna’s next album. We hope that his participation in the Super Bowl 2023 will tell us more.

