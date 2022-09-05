Rihanna helps restaurant staff clean up after a night out

Kate Hudson nearly called off her engagement to Danny Fujikawa after a heated argument when they got lost on a hike.

The 43-year-old actress revealed the pair embarked on a long walk to the beach in the scorching heat and got into an argument after finding out they had no idea where where they were – and Kate said she almost threw her diamond ring overboard.

She posted a video of the outing on Instagram with the caption: “Ever hiked where you got lost, lasted an entire day in scorching heat, rationed water and almost ended a relationship ?”.

The clip shows Kate standing on the beach in a bikini after they finally arrived at their destination and she recalled the horror of the hike, telling Danny, “Honey, the fight was on another level.”

The ‘Almost Famous’ star added, “We got lost. I had no idea where we were. We climbed some rocks? I almost threw my ring in the water and I I was like, ‘It’s over!’ And now we’re back…”

Kate and Danny started dating in 2016 and they became parents to a daughter named Rani Rose two years later. They announced their engagement in September 2021 but have yet to confirm any wedding plans.

Kate is also mum to two boys – Ryder, 18, from her marriage to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 10, to Muse’s Mat Bellamy – and she recently admitted to being open to the idea. to have another baby.

Speaking on NBC’s ‘Today’ show. Kate said she always wanted a big family. She explained: “At one point I was like, oh maybe I’m done (having kids) and then I met Danny, and I was like, fine, well , I must bring them forth for him.”

Asked about the prospect of having another child, she admitted that she would like to have another son.

Kate said, “I don’t know. I mean, if it works out like this…he needs a boy, right? His own boy.”