Rihanna helps restaurant staff clean up after girls’ night out

Rihanna did her part to help workers at the Michelin-starred restaurant Caviar Russe on Thursday night, helping to tidy up after she and a group of friends asked the crew to stay open after closing so they could enjoy a few late-night bites, a spy tells Page Six.

The new mum, 34, was dressed comfortably in baggy jeans, an oversized No Limit Records jersey, a pair of lace-up pointy toe heels and Tiffany & Co. jewelry for the New York outing.

The star donned a No Limit Records jersey and baggy jeans for the evening. North Woods / BACKGROUND

A source tells Page Six that the beauty arrived at the caviar bar with a group of six girlfriends who enjoyed — of course — caviar, in addition to champagne and bites of sashimi until 2 a.m.

As they wrapped up the evening, the ‘Needed Me’ singer was “seen helping the servers clean up and put the bar stools back in place since she stayed out so late.”

The billionaire had no problem helping employees before the restaurant closed for the night. Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

The singer has been hitting the streets of New York a lot lately, often for date nights with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, a Harlem native with whom the “Fenty Beauty” founder shares her only son, born in May. .

Last week, the pair were spotted at Richie Akiva’s new members-only hotspot, The Ned, where a spy told us they seemed “cool and definitely happy.” She looked amazing.

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky have taken to the streets of New York frequently since welcoming a son together in May. PapCulture / BACKGRID

The billionaire stunned in an emerald green leather miniskirt and matching silky shirt, which she unbuttoned low enough to show off her black lace bra.

The night before, however, the star opted for a more comfortable fit, wearing a vintage TLC football jersey and sneakers.