Rihanna: her body criticized since she was a mother

“She doesn’t look like herself anymore”, “Where is the sexy Rihanna who showed her pregnancy?” “Why doesn’t she take care of herself anymore?” or “Rihanna doesn’t seem to be in a rush to lose weight.” Whereas the 33-year-old singer has accustomed her fans to sexy pregnancy outfits Internet users did not fail to comment the first photos of Rihanna after giving birth on social networks.

Unrealistic expectations

Indeed, waders, wide T-shirts and leggings seem to be the clothes preferred by the singer, since she gave birth to her son, in May. With her casual postpartum looks, Rihanna does not conform to the “snapback” culture of pushing women to quickly regain their weight and appearance after giving birth. This is, of course, an unrealistic expectation of new mothers whose the body has undergone great transformations during pregnancy and it perpetuates toxic beauty standards.

“Why are women who are carrying a child demeaned while dads with bellies are seen as reassuring and sexy?” asks Lainey Molnar, Body Positive influencer.

Accept each body as it is

Rihanna is not the only one who wants to live this period in her own way. Lou Doillon, 40, who gave birth to her second son on July 26, does not hide the realities of postpartum.

Jane Birkin’s daughter has posted several pictures that show her belly still rounded a few weeks after giving birth.