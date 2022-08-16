Rihanna: her companion A$AP Rocky charged with shooting in Hollywood

Rapper A$AP Rocky, famous companion of singer Rihanna is in trouble. The 33-year-old musician is accused of shooting a handgun twice at a former friend in November near the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A$AP Rocky, 33, real name Rakim Mayers, is charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced. Officials say Mayers fired a handgun twice in the direction of a former friend after a “heated discussion” in Hollywood on Nov. 6.

According to the information announced by the prosecutor, Rocky will be arrested on Wednesday August 17 to answer for his actions. However, this isn’t the first time the “Praise the Lord” author has run into trouble with the law. The rapper was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon after arriving at LAX airport with girlfriend Rihanna in April. He was released on $550,000 bail.

In 2019, Rocky was arrested and imprisoned in Sweden for a month for his involvement in a street fight with alleged “drug addicts”. The rapper and Rihanna welcomed their first child together, a boy, on May 13 this year. The couple started dating in 2020 and the Barbadian superstar announced her pregnancy in January.

