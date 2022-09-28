Rihanna: her companion A$AP Rocky victim of sexual assault in the middle of a concert (video)

Back on stage after a moment of silence, rapper A$AP Rocky went through a horrific situation over the weekend. While he was performing at the Rolling Loud festival in New York, Rihanna’s companion had his private parts fiddled with by a fan after throwing himself into the crowd.

New dad A$AP Rocky is actively preparing to sign his return to the game. After being seen several times at the studio with Rihanna, the rapper finally announced his new album. While waiting for the highly anticipated opus, the New York rapper was at the Rolling Loud festival alongside several artists such as Nicki Minaj, Future, Offset, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, or even Don Toliver.

During his performance, A$AP Rocky who was very excited, threw himself into the crowd amid great euphoria. In the video that has gone viral online, the rapper can be seen being pulled from all sides, his face scarred in panic, as one of the fans yells at the others to drop him and let him out.

Spread like wildfire, the video is the subject of mockery from some Internet users. Amid the fuss, the rapper who shares a son with Rihanna finally broke his silence to reveal he looked distressed because someone was squeezing his genitals in the crowd.

