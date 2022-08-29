Rihanna: her daring new collection for Fenty Beauty divides her fans!

In addition to music, Rihanna also provides with her Fenty Beauty brand. But his new collection does not seem to be appreciated.

When we dare too much, we divide. And it’s probably not Rihanna who will say the opposite. A$AP Rocky’s sweetheart, with whom she had a child, just released a new collection. Collection of her brand Fenty Beauty. And it seems that it is not unanimous.

A strange concept

If some don’t know it, Riri hasn’t just been singing for a few years. Indeed, she launched into fashion, and cosmetics, with her brand Fenty Beauty. A brand that has enjoyed enormous success since its arrival.

But Rihanna, never stingy with ideas, has just launched a concept that does not seem to have won unanimous support. In any case, this is what they noticed our colleagues from Creapills. These are its new glosses, a bit strange in their design.

The media recalls that A$AP Rocky’s darlingof which the latter recently had a crazy night, has just partnered with MSCHF. A collective of New York artists. In order to create the famous glosses that we mentioned above.

In order to get out of the nails and innovate, the singer has chosen to release a palette ” of 6 very original red and pink lip glosses since it is presented in the form of small sachets of sauce » . Sachets that usually include ketchup.

And precisely, Rihanna wanted to play on that. Since some of the containers would contain the famous red sauce. It is the collective that would be at the origin of this crazy concept.

But it seems that the idea does not really appeal to fans of the young mother who is already getting her baby used to traveling by jet private. Indeed, many of them tackled the artist for this choice and we will explain why in the following lines.

there’s trolling and then there’s a fenty beauty ketchup collab. you’ve crossed the line @Rihanna. — sabrina ミ☆ (@legendarihhhh) August 22, 2022

Rihanna splits with Fenty Beauty

Although we have already touched on the main subject in the previous lines, it is also necessary to note what annoys the fans the most. This is at the level of the packaging of the glosses. Since the sachets are identical to the sachets of sauce.

“The collective has made it so that the distinction between the 2 products is simply impossible. The sachets feature a red wrapper. Where a tomato and lips are combined. And where we can read “Ketchup or Makeup” » . Tells the media about Rihanna’s new project.

In terms of price, you should know that the pallet of 6 sachets sells for 25 euros. But the huge problem is probably the fact that you are not guaranteed to receive gloss… And have simple ketchup instead. It was the creators of the brand concept who announced it themselves.

It was therefore enough to outrage Internet users and fans of Rihanna. Indeed, the latter expressed the anger of playing such Russian roulette. ” They make fun of us and then they release a Fenty Beauty collab with ketchup. You crossed the line Rihanna” . For example, said a user.

You will therefore have understood it, it is better that Riri changes his plans so as not to outrage his fans more than that.