Rihanna: her darling A$AP Rocky charged with a shooting

A$AP Rocky is talking about him again… Indeed, the father and companion of Rihanna has to face new problems with the law. After a first arrest last April, the rapper must appear in court. Rakim Mayers, his real name, will appear on Wednesday August 17 before a judge in Los Angeles, following a shooting that took place in November 2021 in California. The latter is said to have pointed a semi-automatic weapon at one of his former prose comrades from A$AP Mob, the collective he founded in 2006 in Harlem. He reportedly shot her several times, one bullet having ” slightly ” touched his left hand, according to AFP information.

A$AP Rocky will appear in court on Wednesday

The case did not make much noise in the press at the time of the facts. However, the founding member of the A$AP Mob was already under investigation. Earlier this year, police raided the star’s home, looking for evidence. On April 20, the authorities were waiting for him firmly at the Los Angeles airport. The 33-year-old artist was therefore apprehended at the exit of his private jet, as he returned from a trip to Barbados, the motherland of his companion. Coining the sum of 550,000 dollars, the companion of Rihanna had finally been released on bail.

This isn’t the first time A$AP Rocky has been in trouble with the law. Known from police records, he could face a heavier sentence, judging by his background. In 2019, he received a suspended prison sentence and a fine for similar acts. While he was giving a concert in Sweden, in the city of Stockholm, the latter would have started a brawl in the streets of the capital. This new affair perpetrated in Hollywood will therefore not really plead in favor of the rapper, who has just welcomed his first child with Rihanna. To be continued…