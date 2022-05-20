Rihanna: her ex Chris Brown reacts to the birth of her baby!

Rihanna gave birth to her baby on May 13. Many have congratulated the star, including her ex Chris Brown.

We don’t talk about that anymore. Rihanna gave birth a few days ago. And the messages fuse on social networks. Even her ex, Chris Brown, wished her a lot of happiness. The editorial staff of MCE TV tells you everything.

Rihanna has become the mother of a baby boy

At the end of January, Rihanna shocked the whole world by posing with a baby bump, in the middle of the street. It was her way of announcing that she was pregnant.

Since that famous day, the singer has chained the appearances, the can in the air. But always with an international class. We let you take a look at her best pregnancy looks right here. This could actually inspire young mothers.

Still, the fans were only waiting for one thing: find out what Rihanna’s future child would look like. Every day, they scrutinized the slightest actions and gestures of the star, sometimes even creating some controversy.

But let them stay tuned. Rihanna shouldn’t don’t delay making introductions. Indeed, if we are to believe the various American articles, the darling of A$AP Rocky would have given birth on May 13. And it’s a boy!

For now, Rihanna has not yet spoken, either in the media or on social networks. We therefore imagine thatshe is very tired from giving birth.

Truth be told, it’s abouta complicated stage for a young woman. The editorial staff of MCE TV tells you more, in the rest of this article.

Chris Brown congratulates his ex-girlfriend

As you can imagine, Internet users (not to say Rihanna fans) have already started to flood the star with messages. Everyone wishes him congratulations.

“Wow, an angel from heaven. Congratulations to you both ! »exclaimed a first Twittos. “Rihanna gave birth. We are all uncles and tatas. »then outbid a second. ” Welcome ! », can we also read on the platform. Well say so!

But an ex of Rihanna also wanted to offer his congratulations to the couple. This is Chris Brown. ” Congratulation “he wrote on his social networks.

As a reminder, the singer shared a romance with the singer in 2008. However, things did not go well. Chris Brown was violent with Rihanna.

The rapper has also been punished by justice. Thus, he had to carry out works of general interest and go to domestic violence therapy.

Today, their relationship is very different. Indeed, they are trying to be friends. In an interview with journalist Oprah Winfrey, the young woman confided: “We are working on a friendly relationship. We are very close friends. We have rebuilt a relationship of trust and that’s how it is. We love each other and we probably always will.”.

Truth be told, Rihanna is very happy with her current darling (and now father of her child), A$AP Rocky. They might even to be married in the future.

This is also a bit of what the two lovebirds have done recently, in the music video BMD. We let you watch the images below.

Photo credit: ABACA