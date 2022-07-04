Rihanna, her first surprise outing since giving birth

LT



For the first time since the birth of her son, Rihanna was seen in London for a very special event.

Surprise ! On Friday July 1, Rihanna made her first public appearance since giving birth at the Wireless Festival in London. With a closed face and visibly annoyed, the 34-year-old singer was seen pushing her way through the crowd as she attended a concert for fellow bandmate A$ap Rocky. Dressed in all black for her surprise outing, the interpreter of “Diamonds” opted for a puffy jacket, leggings and a small bag. The public, delighted to see her again, screamed her name repeatedly, while Rihanna, she quickly slipped away.

Earlier, the mom sparked excitement in front of a hair salon in the Crystal Palace district. While chatting with hairdressers in the salon, A$AP Rocky was getting a makeover before his set at the Wireless Festival. On June 30, Rihanna was photographed at Van Nuys Airport in California as she boarded her private jet with her son.

On May 19, the American media announced the birth of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s little boy, born May 13 in Los Angeles. “Rihanna is fine. They are very happy to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom,” commented a source from “People”. The name of the baby, meanwhile, has still not been revealed by the happy parents.