Rihanna: her future album is delayed because of her new life!

Rihanna fans are not about to hear the singer’s album anytime soon… This one focuses first on her little family.

If Beyoncé fans are happy to listen to her new album Renaissance, those of Rihanna are still waiting for the next opus of the singer. A new project that should not see the light of day anytime soon since she is busy with her life as a mom. MCE TV tells you everything!

When will Rihanna’s next album be released?

The one who became the mother of a little boy has reviewed her priorities! Two months after giving birth, a source close to Rihanna told hollywood-life that she put the music aside. The reason ? She wants to focus on her little family that she forms with Asap Rocky.

” Rihanna has complete control over when she releases her music. She’s not in a position where a lot of artists find themselves where the label pressures her. She’s in charge and she’s very clear: she’ll release an album when she’s ready! »

And to add: Right now, her focus is on soaking up the blessing of being a new mom and bonding as a little family with Asap Rocky. He’s been such an amazing partner. He’s busy with his concerts and preparing his album, but if he’s not working, he’s by his side. »

” And even when he’s working, he wants her there, which is comforting. He worships her completely. He is totally devoted to her and their son, she couldn’t have found a better partner. They are very happy. »

Fans will therefore have to be patient before Rihanna releases her next album since Anti, released in 2016.

A totally different album

Although she has not yet unveiled excerpts from this new album, Rihanna had mentioned the fact that this opus will be totally different from the previous ones.

” You’re not going to expect what you want to hear. Whatever you know of Rihanna, that won’t be what you hear.”she confided last year to Associated Press.

” I’m really experimenting and music is like fashion. You should be able to have fun, I should be able to wear whatever I want. I view music the same way. I’m having fun and it will be completely different. »

Rihanna had again mentioned this famous album in an interview with vogue. Pregnant up to the neck, the Barbadian had agreed to pose for the prestigious magazine.

She also took advantage of this interview to reassure her fans about the release of her opus. ” I envision my next project in a totally different way than I had imagined before. I think it suits me better, much better. It’s authentic, it will be funny for me. And it allows me to release a lot of pressure.”