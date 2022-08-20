Rihanna: her son seen for the first time in public since birth!

This Sunday August 14, 2022, after a short getaway to New York, Rihanna and her husband made a rare appearance in Los Angeles with their newborn. And most importantly, we can say that the arrival of the two stars surprised everyone who was waiting impatiently. They turned out to be highly hoped for by the press. And most importantly, we can say that the arrival of the two stars was impatiently awaited by the press. The press was eager to discover the face of Rihanna’s little baby.

Rihanna’s pregnancy

On Tuesday April 12, during an interview, Rihanna confided in her first pregnancy. On January 31, we learned that Rihanna was pregnant with her first child. A child she shares with rapper A$AP Rocky. Since then, the singer proudly reveals her baby bump in the streets of Los Angeles, New York, Milan or even Paris.

She had announced her pregnancy wishes in an interview with Vogue: “When I discovered that I was pregnant, I said to myself that it was out of the question that I dress in the maternity department. I’m sorry, it’s too much fun to dress up”. However, Rihanna was the subject of many criticisms when she unveiled a revealing outfit on the way out. We can therefore see that she is above all not afraid of possible unfavorable reactions. For years she pushes the limits whether in his songs, or in his clothing choicess.

The first public appearance of Rihanna’s baby

Returning from Los Angeles on Sunday August 14, 2022, Rihanna was the subject of a quick view by photographers and some fans on the airport tarmac. The singer then presents herself, to the delight of her fans, in the presence of her companion, A$AP Rocky. But not only, they also had their newborn. However, the name of their child has still not been revealed to fans who are waiting impatiently.

The artist discreetly opened the doors stepping out of their private jet. Rihanna soon joined her partner A$AP Rocky. Like his wife, the rapper had put on a baseball cap. This cap then seemed to be used to hide his face from the many media waiting at the bottom of the track. As noted by our colleagues from Hollywood Life in its columns.

The name of the young boy still unknown to the public

After the descent of the star jet, an imposing bodyguard has appeared. The latter therefore carried the newborn in his hands in a baby carrier. If it seemed impossible to see even the infant’s head or even a hand. So everything suggests that it was indeed the first son of the two celebrities, Rihanna and her companion A$AP Rocky.

The baby, whose name remains unknown, was born on May 13 in Los Angeles. At first, the couple did not even did not wish to communicate the sex of their first child. However, faced with heavy and insistent media pressure, they ended up giving this information alone. But ultimately, even if curiosity remains human… Who can criticize the two artists Rihanna and A$AP Rocky for wanting to protect their baby from the media? Especially when you see how much Internet users can be violent on social networks.