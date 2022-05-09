Rihanna: here are her most emblematic pregnancy looks

speaker of sound first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, Rihanna can’t stop show off in daring outfits to highlight its baby bump. On the occasion of her first Mother’s Day, we invite you to take an overview of some of the maternity outfits the most emblematic of Rih.

Rihanna’s best pregnancy looks

Rihanna will soon be a mother for the first time at 34 years old. Even pregnant, the businesswoman has no abandoned his style in the locker room. While the news is now out in the open, the singer from Barbados is investing in putting, in each of her appearances, her rounded belly in value.

Of course, the first look at the list is the singer’s initial announcement of “SOS,” which saw her pair a pink quilted Chanel coat with a pair of lightly faded jeans and a selection of body chains to share the good news with the world as she casually strolled the streets of New York.

In the days that followed, we saw the Bad gal embracing her sexy side, coming out scantily clad to keep her bump visible at (almost) all the time. For some OOTDs she channeled her inner Joe Exotic, pulling on wild and vibrant prints, while others saw it rocking all-black setsstill as tough as ever.

Overseas at Fashion Week, Rihanna once again stole the show. She and Rocky stopped on the Gucci catwalk looking very fresh, and while her baby mama looked pretty in pink at Off Whitethe “Fashion Killa” kept him cool in all black.

However, these cuts had nothing on the sheer lingerie look the 34-year-old rocked for the Dior show when she flaunted late fashion with little more than a tiny black thong and knee-high boots.

And even though she is aware that her due date is approaching with a bang, Rih didn’t fail to step things up, even posing for the cover of the American vogue practically naked. Although we can’t wait to see what the newborn will look like, it still hurts when we think that the stylish looks The star’s pregnancy will soon come to an end. In the meantime, we let you browse these unpublished photos.