Rihanna hijacks her classic shirt and is a real hit!

Rihanna has a real influence in the fashion world. So when she hijacks her classic shirt, it’s a hit.

Rihanna is a real fashion victim, it is partly for this reason that her fans adore her. So when the singer hijacks her shirt, it’s been a real hit on the Web. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Rihanna is always on trend

It is no longer even useful to present it. And for good reason, in the four corners of the globe, everyone knows Rihanna. The singer the richest in the world.

If the young woman of 34 years is known at the base for her songs, his style also plays a role in his popularity. And it’s nothing to say!

For some people, Rihanna has even become a reference over the years. It must be recognized that her looks have always attracted attention and stares.

Moreover, even pregnant, the singer never deprived herself of wearing very light pieces. Maybe even too many choices. Some may remember her look for the Dior show in Paris.

For the occasion, Rihanna had put on a Sheer black tulle dress. A style that of course left no one indifferent. Quite the contrary!

But, the singer also opted for softer pieces during her pregnancy. Thus, last April, she came out under the eyes of the paparazzi by exposing her baby bump with a very elegant scarlet dress.

One thing is certain, Rihanna is a real source of inspiration for many of his fans. Moreover, the singer has struck again.

This time, ASAP Rocky’s darling has caused a stir by turning his shirt away classic. MCE TV tells you more!

The singer hijacks her classic shirt and panics the Web

Besides, she hopes that her baby will have, when like her, a taste for fashion. It must be said that even before the latter came into the world, she was already thinking about his style. This is to say how much the darling of ASAP Rocky pays attention to her image.

One thing is certain, with parents like his, the little boy will have no problem being stylish. And for good reason, a few days ago, Rihanna again made people talk about her with her look.

At the moment, the high temperatures are difficult to bear, so to be comfortable, the singer aopté for a total oversized look. A style that very quickly panicked the Web.

Thus, Rihanna appears alongside ASAP Rocky with a slightly revisited shirt with a cut-out bottom vertically for a deconstructed effect and a modern touch. A style that fits perfectly with the 34-year-old singer.

One thing is certain, Rihanna has not finished surprising her fans with her ever more avant-garde looks. Moreover, only the singer knows what she will be able to reserve for them.

