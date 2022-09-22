Rihanna hits 2 billion views for Diamonds music video

A little less than 10 years after its release, the official music video for the hit Diamonds by Rihanna has just passed the milestone of two billion views on YouTube! It is also the very first solo song by the 34-year-old star to reach this magic number.

Uploaded on November 8, 2012, the music video for Diamonds directed by Anthony Madler thus joins two other videos twice billionaires of the singer, either This Is What You Came For with Calvin Harris (2.6 billion views) and Love The Way You Lie with Eminem (2.5 billion views).

All categories combined, Rihanna also remains the female artist with the most music videos (7) having crossed the bar of one billion views on YouTube.

Since the start of 2022, three other music videos have reached two billion views on YouTube, That’s What I Like by Bruno Mars With Altura by Rosalia & J Balvin and Rolling in The Deep from Adele. The latter also saw her music videoHellodirected by Quebecer Xavier Dolan, exceed 3 billion views on the popular platform!

The title of the most viewed video on YouTube, however, still and always belongs to the famous Baby Shark Dance from Pinkfong which has accumulated more than 11 billion views since it went online in 2016, followed by Despacito of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee which has nearly 8 billion.