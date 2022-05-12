Rihanna hits with her most explosive pregnant look

The singer and designer has set out to revolutionize maternity fashion with the most audacious models on the catwalks.

Extreme transparencies, tiny tops, glitter… Ever since Rihanna announced that she was expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, not a day goes by that she doesn’t surprise us with a look even more daring and sexy than the previous one, leaving little-seen maternity fashion lessons and demonstrating that the impossible necklines and openings that They leave little to the imagination and are also suitable for mothers-to-be.

Gone are the days when oversize overalls and T-shirts were the uniform of future mothers: the tummy is to show it off, not to hide it, explains Rihanna, who shows hers, proudly, in every public act and every walk. Also in the final stretch of pregnancy, as we have been able to observe with her latest looks, in which the artist and businesswoman has taken another step towards divine and undressed outfits, cutting centimeters of fabric and showing a beautiful and overwhelming ‘mother power’ .

If a few weeks ago he surprised us with sparkly shorts and brahis last appearance has been even more blinding, with a diamond outfit who has chosen to go out to dinner at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica (California) on American Mother’s Day, which is celebrated a little later than in Spain.

It was a two-piece set consisting of ‘crop top’ fishnet jewel in silver that exposed a bra of the same color, and a matching skirt, all from the firm’s autumn-winter 2022-2023 collection Miu miu.

An ‘choker’ (the new fashion jewel) of diamonds, leather sleeves, a balenciaga bag and ones louis vuitton heelsalong with a semi-collected hairstyle with braids, have been the rest of the accessories and ‘beauty’ keys with which the Barbados woman has achieved a dazzling and scorching look.

Miu Miu – Paris – Woman – Fall-Winter 2022-2023 41 | IMAXtree.com / IMAXTREE

“I hope we redefine what is considered decent for pregnant women“, he recently said in an interview, revealing his lack of passion for the maternity fashion sections and claiming that a pregnant woman can dress sexy and overwhelming as well.

Like her, other ‘celebrities’ such as Beyoncé, Emily Ratajkowski or the Kardashian clan have shown that the style of future mothers has no limits and can have many faces and interpretations.

Look at the best looks that Rihanna’s pregnancy has left us: