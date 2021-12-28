Rihanna: “I don’t want to be an icon”

Singer, entrepreneur and recently elected richest musician in the world. However Rihanna prefers to keep her feet on the ground.

Speaking with the American program Extra, ahead of the debut on Prime Video of his new documentary “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3”, the pop star said: “It scares me. I think about it all the time. The fact of being put on a pedestal anguishes me… ».

«I prefer to stay with my feet on the ground. I want to feel my feet planted firmly on the ground because it would be a disastrous fall if all this… you know what I mean? I don’t want to be an icon… I want to remember who I am ».

And again: «I think this is what gives value to success. That’s what I want. That’s what I’ve worked for. “

Thanks to the success of her cosmetics line and her fashion collections, Rihanna has greatly enriched her bank account.

Now the 32-year-old hopes to establish a relationship of “mutual respect” with those who buy her beauty products.

“Without them I wouldn’t be here!” The star commented.

As recently reported by Forbes, Rihanna has an estimated net worth of $ 1.7 billion (€ 1.4 billion), making her the second richest woman in show business on the planet after Oprah Winfrey.