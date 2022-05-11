Rihanna, Ilona Smet… The most anticipated births on the people planet

In recent months, several celebrities have announced that they are expecting a happy event. Some remain discreet while others proudly display their round bellies. Focus on the births of children of the most anticipated stars of the moment.

You couldn’t escape it: Rihanna is currently pregnant with her first child. Since she announced this happy event, the companion of A$ap Rocky has been making media appearances during which her rounded sell is scrutinized. The birth of her baby, whose sex she has not yet revealed, is one of the most anticipated events on the people planet. But other stars have spilled ink by revealing their pregnancy, like Britney Spears, recently released from her guardianship.

Ilona Smet and Nabilla soon to be moms

While Sophie Turner is expecting her second child with Joe Jonas, and model Adriana Lima has just paraded with her round belly, births are also expected in the coming weeks among French celebrities. Thus, Nabilla, already the mother of a little Milan, exposes her pregnancy on social networks. As for Ilona Smet, who has just married Kamran Ahmed, she is expecting her first child to the delight of her grandmother, Sylvie Vartan.

Former tenniswoman Maria Sharapova, actress Héloïse Martin and Lou Doillon are also waiting for a happy event. Births eagerly awaited by their respective fans!