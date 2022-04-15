Rihanna in a relationship with Asap Rocky, the rapper for a long time in the friendzone!

Rihanna and Asap Rocky have known each other for several years now. The two lovebirds who were at the beginning of simple friends had then seen their relationship evolve over time. Until they finally take the leap. Rihanna still remembers this concert during which the rapper had taken her by the buttocks in a very spontaneous way. Which had surprised him at the time since it wasn’t part of the rehearsals. It is therefore from this moment that things went by themselves between this couple of stars.

Rihanna opens up about the beginnings of her relationship with Asap Rocky

Currently pregnant with their first child, Rihanna is undoubtedly the happiest of women. She who for a long time remained in the most total discretion since her separation from Chris Brown. Asap Rocky is undoubtedly the one she recognizes as the man of her life otherwise she would never have agreed to go out with him. The latter was also, according to the singer, remained in the friendzone for a long time.

Always Rihanna to continue as what leaving the friendzone was something particularly difficult with her. It is therefore a real feat that Asap Rocky has managed to achieve by being daring. It is necessary to believe that few people would have dared to touch the buttocks of the barbadian. The latter who would never have let such behavior pass towards her if she did not have feelings towards the principal concerned.