Rihanna in fiery red immersed in the pool: the beautiful photos for the fans

Rihanna in red in the pool

she photographs herself dressed in red immersed in a splendid swimming pool and the shots immediately send the. The series of photos got hundreds of thousands of likes within a few hours of sharing. The followers reiterated all their affection for the 33-year-old singer, who has always been admired and followed not only on stages or in her professional projects but also on the well-known social network where she has millions of fans scattered among the various profiles that concern her. Right on the accountthe beautifulhe wanted to publish several shots that portray her immersed in a blue swimming pool wearing a super tight red onesie that leaves her back uncovered. Images that have certainly not gone unnoticed and that have ignited the hearts of fans.

Rihanna always manages to amaze her audience, even simply with a “swim” in the pool. The Barbadian singer chose to wear sexy red lingerie from her brand, Savage X Fenty, and sporting a huge smile she titled the photo like this: “A billion dollar smile“The star, in fact, has been officially declared as the new billionaire and richest woman in music by Forbes last August 4, 2021.

Photo: Instagram