Rihanna in the billionaire club, she is the richest musician in the world

The Scrooge Club is enriched with a new member, Rihanna. The ranking of Forbes which has included the artist in its ranking of billionaires thanks to assets of one billion and 700 million dollars.

Not just music but wise investments

Rihanna is also the richest female musician in the world. Most of his luck, however, does not come from music. The bulk, about one billion and 400 million comes from Fenty Beauty, of which she owns 50%, then there is her lingerie company Savage x Fenty, estimated at 270 million dollars and finally the revenues from her career as a musician and actress. The name Fenty comes from his surname.

Social star

The artist is also one of the celebrities who has capitalized on social media to build her beauty brand. In fact, it has over one hundred million followers on both Instagram and Twitter.

Ansa and Instagram photos