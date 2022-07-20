Rihanna in the Forbes billionaire ranking, she weighs more than a billion dollars

Famous for more than a decade, Rihanna has amassed a nice amount of money. Today, the singer is at the head of a fortune estimated at more than a billion dollars according to Forbes.

We do not present her anymore. Over the years, Rihanna has had a meteoric rise. First a singer from her adolescence with several titles ranked number 1, the young woman from Barbados quickly extended her talents to finally give way to her lingerie brand. Savage X Fenty and her make-up brand Fenty Beauty which have been a hit since their release. Moreover, the success is such that the 34-year-old star has just entered a ranking of great importance and not just any since it is that of billionaires according to Forbes.

A great first in the career of Rihanna whose fortune is today estimated at $1.7 billion. The young woman proudly rose to 1,729th place in the Forbes rankings and thus joined rappers Jay-Z and Kanye West. If the interpreter of “Diamonds” can boast of having an exemplary musical career, it is however not the song that allowed him to enter the prestigious ranking. Indeed, the revenue collected through its lingerie brand and its make-up brand are mainly the reason why Riri is now extremely wealthy.

Rihanna pregnant: an additional victory

Besides her well-filled bank account, the singer has something to be happy about right now. Indeed, the latter is expecting a child with her companion A$AP Rocky and is therefore preparing to become mom for the very first time within a few weeks. Some are also convinced that Rihanna is expecting a little girl and for good reason, she was recently seen shopping for baby clothes with an adorable little dress in her hands. One thing is certain, her first child will not miss anything and this ranking signed Forbes proves it to us once again.