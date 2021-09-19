Rihanna in the square in disguise at the #StopAsianHate protests (video)

Also Rihanna in the streets for protests against anti-Asian hate crimes: the pop star and fashion entrepreneur had already spoken publicly about it, until she took to the streets last weekend to support the demonstrators who marched on Sunday in New York City. Undercover, Rihanna took part in a march against the increasing violence – physical and verbal – against people of Asian descent and AAPI communities in the United States.

Rihanna took to the streets with her assistant, Tina Truong, and together they marched with supporters of the movement #StopAsianHatePhotos shared by Truong and others at the event show the singer covered in a hood and long braids, as well as a black mask.

During the event, Rihanna helped protesters write protest signs and joined the cheers of the crowd: “This is what solidarity means!“, Wrote Truong on Instagram accompanying the photos that portray them at the parade, adding a series of hashtags related to the protest.

Rihanna preferred to keep a low profile during the event so as not to divert attention to herself, so much so that most of the demonstrators did not recognize her. Someone noticed that it was Rihanna only when he asked her for the Instagram nickname to tag her in the photos of the event. Here is that moment captured by a fan.

Rihanna giving her Instagram handle to protesters at the #StopAsianHate march in NYC. pic.twitter.com/3g4uG7PPs3 – Rihanna News (@TeamOfRihanna) April 5, 2021

Rihanna is just one of several celebrities who have joined the movement’s demonstrations #StopAsianHate in recent weeks, after numerous episodes of violence and data on the increase in racism against Asian Americans have triggered protests in the streets and on social networks. A few weeks ago, it was the actress Sandra Oh, Canadian of Korean origin, who became the spokesperson for the movement with a speech in the square.