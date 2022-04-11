Rihanna in total comfy look, she is sublime in pajamas

By Sebastian J.



– Posted on 11 Apr 2022 at 15:44

On April 8, 2022, Rihanna was photographed leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles in a total comfy look, which caused the web to react.

Riri is pregnant and loves it! The superstar likes to have her picture taken with her pretty baby bump in the streets of Los Angeles or New York, where she is very often on the move. In lingerie, evening dress or simply pajamas, the pretty Barbadian is ultra stylish. On April 8, 2022, photographers caught her on a night out at Wally’s restaurant dressed in a satin shirt by Azzedine Alaïa, Alexander Wang shorts, a $5,500 Balenciaga handbag and a pair of Nikes. A comfy look that caused a sensation and was validated by his fans and the web in general.

.@Rihanna dined at Le Wally’s restaurant last night in Beverly Hills. 🍽✨🤍 pic.twitter.com/m9ZN9pi5pE — Rihanna France (@RihannaExtasy) April 9, 2022

Rihanna should soon give birth to her first child. But is it a girl or a little boy? For the moment, the 34-year-old singer, who has multiplied shopping sessions to find clothes for her baby, did not wish to communicate on this subject. On the heart side, the interpreter of Work still has the perfect love affair with rapper ASAP Rocky and there are even rumors floating around about an engagement. In short, everything is going well for the future mother, who misses her Rihanna Navy terribly. The latter really want to see their idol again squatting the charts around the world with his music… Patience, the artist will first pamper before going around the world to sing.

Rihanna weighs over a billion dollars

The wealth of Rihanna is today estimated at 1.7 billion dollars according to Forbes. She thus reached the 1,729th place in the ranking established by the famous magazine. Badgalriri, as she calls herself on Instagram, has become very rich thanks to her various brands. Indeed, she launched herself successfully in lingerie with Savage X Fenty but also in cosmetics with Fenty Beauty. It is certain, his little one will not miss anything!