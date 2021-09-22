Rihanna in trouble: India calls for arrest

Pop star Rihanna got into trouble for supporting the Indian peasant protest and now the embassy is calling for her arrest.

Rihanna in trouble

The controversy over Rihanna and her defense of the rights of Indian peasants does not stop.

The Indian government did not at all take the position of the Barbadian singer and her intrusion into the internal affairs of the largest democracy in the world very well.

The problem:

Rihanna had placed her focus on Indian agricultural reform which has been involved in many protests. The singer made herself heard on her main social channels, supporting the anger of Indian farmers.

It therefore seems that the Indian government even wants to ask for extradition and imprisonment for the Barbadian diva. But, in all likelihood, the American embassy will never recognize this possibility.

Loading... Advertisements

Rihanna’s “voice”

Rihanna has always been very active in social problems, intervening very often in delicate situations without ever having minifigures in political events.

This time, however, it has met the disadvantage of a democracy that is considered very “hard” that does not accept being contradicted with regard to its internal reforms.

The embassy’s requests will go unheard by the Biden administration, but Rihanna’s voice has had a lot of bearing on the peasants’ protests, and now they see her as a champion.