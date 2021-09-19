Rihanna in underwear on Instagram for her new collection

Barbadian pop star Rihanna unveiled her new lingerie collection on social media driving the web world crazy.

Beautiful and provocative it appeared like this Rihanna on his social profile showing himself wearing only gods intimate outfits lace-up and floral prints. Curves in sight and immersed in nature, Rihanna has chosen to present her new creature in this way: a decidedly sexy lingerie line from her successful brand Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna hot shots

Kissed by the first sun that anticipates spring, lying down and immersed in nature, Rihanna with her curves and his sensuality he immediately conquered the world of the web. The singer has thus become the celebrity endorsement of her new lingerie creation of the brand Savage X Fenty created a few years ago by Rihanna herself and which adapts to women of any age, size and physical shape.

A real international success for Rihanna not only as singer, actress and model but also in those of an entrepreneur. In fact, her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty, according to the magazine Forbes, just three years after its launch on the market, it has already reached a value of one billion dollars. Meanwhile, the artist’s fans are anxiously awaiting his new recording project as Rihanna’s last work dates back to 2016.

Rihanna: controversy with the Indian government

Recently the pop star has also taken sides in favor of the peasants in India sharing on his account Twitter an article from the CNN in which people were asked to pay attention to the protests of farmers in the country and Rihanna accompanied the post on the net with this sentence: “Why aren’t we talking about it” attracting some controversy from the Indian government itself.