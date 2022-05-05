Rihanna in Vogue: Redefining the image of women

We have to touch on the cover of the month of May in the bible of fashion: Vogue. The singer and businesswoman Rihanna, about to have her first baby, photographed by the famous Annie Levovitz in a Ritz hotel suite looking more sexy, beautiful, happy and empowered than ever. Since it was published, it has been the topic both on social networks and in the media. Trending topic to another level.

But, why else if it is not the first time that a magazine has featured pregnant celebrities in its edition? Let us remember in August 1991 the actress Demi Moore on the cover of Vanity Fair at age 28, breaking paradigms and stereotypes for the first time, showing the sensual side of pregnant women and creating a new trend for publishers and celebrities. Britney Spears appeared completely naked at eight months pregnant in Harper’s Bazaar, covered only by a diamond necklace; Halle Berry in a white dress at InStyle; Serena Williams without clothes at Vanity Fair.

The reason why today, 30 years later, it is still a cultural shock for a woman to dare to be sensual during her pregnancy, and even more so to “dare” to appear on the cover of the most widely read magazine in the world, is a key indicator of that we have not evolved much as a society in terms of the prejudices we make.

Those of us who are lucky enough to have had this experience know that pregnancy is a period of remarkable changes in our body and psyche. Our bellies grow, ankles and other parts of the body swell, there is pain in the back, and as a result of the multiplication of hormones they affect the performance of our brain, also and of course the mood changes.

All this scientifically proven, are not whims of nature. For this reason we must celebrate the audacity of these women who, being public figures in a society that praises a beauty standard of unattainable and exhausting perfection, dare without complexes, with authority over themselves and real empowerment to show themselves in their last trimester of pregnancy. , beautiful, confident and radiant.

And you don’t need to be Rihanna, or her team of stylists, or be on the cover of Vogue, or even be pregnant to feel that unconditional love for yourself, which is the only one that will give you that empowerment that we talk about so much. , but how little we practice. We have that power inside. Sometimes it takes time to come out and emerge, but there it is, if you are willing to love yourself, pamper yourself, take care of yourself and be patient.

As women we are taught to take care of others first and leave ourselves until the end. That only leaves us emptier. We must learn to nurture ourselves first so that we can later have what to nurture others with. Far from being an act of selfishness, it is the most important act of love that we can have. Remember that you can only give the one that is full.

* The publication opted for a celebrity who changes the perception of sensuality.

BY BRENDA JAET

@brendajaet

Illustration: Mauricio Belman

