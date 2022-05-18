Rihanna: infidelity rumors were invented by an influencer!

There’s something new about Rihanna. Indeed, the influencer who launched the rumors of infidelity apologized to the star.

Rihanna can finally breathe. In effect, rumors of cheating turned out to be false. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Rihanna cheated?

Everyone knows that Rihanna is pregnant with her first baby. Moreover, the announcement of this news caused a sensation. Nobody expected it.

While his fans are still waiting for the singer to release her new albumthe latter decided to reserve an even bigger surprise.

Thus, Rihanna is expecting her first baby, but not with anyone. In effect, the 34-year-old singer is with ASAP Rocky.

After many love stories, Rihanna seems to live the perfect love with the rapper. But, it seems that the latter has been seen elsewhere.

And it’s nothing to say. According to a fashion influencer, @LOUIS_via_ROMA, ASAP Rocky would have been unfaithful to the mother of her child.

One thing is sure, this rumor has not been ignored. And for good reason.

Announced on Twitter, the latter had the effect of a bomb. For the moment, no so-called official American media has taken hold of the information.

So he is hard to imagine that it would already be the end of this year’s star couple. Especially with the very imminent arrival of their baby.

Besides, there was something new about this famous rumor. And it’s nothing to say.

After leaving everyone speechless with this rumor, the influencer in question returned to his remarks. In effect, @LOUIS_via_ROMA ended up apologizing to Rihanna. MCE TV tells you more!

false rumors

About a week ago, an influencer started a big rumor, on Rihanna. And it’s nothing to say.

On social networks, an influencer, Louis Pisano claimed that ASAP Rocky had cheated on the singer. Just that !

But, after these hallway noises did end up making a lot of noise. Many people decided to speak.

The alleged mistress of ASAP Rocky reacted very quickly to the rumor. Thereby, the messages kept coming from all sides.

So, Louis Pisano had no choice but to confess the truth. And this, to the delight of Rihanna.

Thus, the influencer has ended up admitting that the rumor was false. But he didn’t stop there.

This last also wanted to apologize to Rihanna and all other persons concerned. After all, it’s the least you can do.

“I would like to apologize to everyone I included in my actions and because of my thoughtless Tweets. I accept all the consequences of my actions”, did he declare. One thing is certain, Rihanna does not intend to get tired with this story.

Indeed, the singer is indeed determined to live her life as she sees fit while living her pregnancy as best as possible. Besides, it only seems like a matter of time before Rihanna finally gives birth.

Photo credit :

PhotosByDutch/Splash News/ABACA