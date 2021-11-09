Rihanna is A $ AP Rocky’s number one fan as she films him at her concert

A $ AP Rocky was one of the headliners of the ComplexCon, a two-day festival that was held in California, and in the audience there was someone very special: Rihanna!

The 33-year-old singer supported her boyfriend of the same age, settling under the stage to film him during the performance, as well as singing and dancing to the rhythm of the rapper’s hits. You can see some photos and videos here on an Instagram fan account.

A $ AP first performed on his debut mixtape “LIVE. LOVE. A $ AP“which dates back to 2011. The song is contained in that project”Fashion Killa“: the video was released in 2013 and Rihanna is the protagonist with him! You can review it here:

Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Rakim Athelaston Mayers (the real names of the two artists) were in fact friends and collaborators for years before the new couple alert was triggered in the last months of 2020.

In May 2021, A $ AP Rocky publicly confirmed the relationship in an interview in which she has defined Rihanna “the love of my life“. They have debuted as a couple on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021, last September.

Press play on video below for the whole timeline of their love story!



ph: getty images