Rihanna is a mom: the star gave birth to a baby boy

Singer Rihanna has given birth to a baby boy. She is nursing in Los Angeles. A first photo of the star was posted on social media after giving birth.

Pop star and multi-millionaire Rihanna put her career on hold a few years ago to focus on her styling brand Savage X Fenty. For ten days, her daily life and her energy have been turned upside down by the birth of her child. A baby boy born on May 13, according to the American people site TMZ.

Musician A$AP rocky is the father of the unnamed child. Since giving birth, Rihanna has now left the clinic and is living her new life as a threesome at her home in Los Angeles.

Concerned about Covid-19, the couple requires friends and family members who come to see them to respect barrier gestures, hand washing and wearing a mask, according to the media. HollywoodLife. The couple have been discreet since giving birth to Rihanna. A few days ago, the star was spotted strolling down a Los Angeles street wearing a baggy shirt and black pants.

Rihanna, 34, said in 2021 that she wanted “three or four children” in the next ten years. His last studio album dates from 2016. No release date for his next album is known at this time.