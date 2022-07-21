Rihanna is already expanding its “Fenty Hair” brand to two more categories!

Nothing stops Rihanna! The singer and businesswoman continues to expand her empire day by day. His latest project: Fenty Hair!

Whatever she does, Rihanna arouses the interest of her fans. Indeed, the latter has become the youngest self-made billionaire in the USA. A status she owes to her empire (Fenty Beauty, Savage x Fenty, Fenty Skin and soon Fenty Hair). MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

All smiles on Rihanna in 2022

Earlier this year, Rihanna and A$ap Rocky surprised everyone by revealing that they would become parents for the first time. The interpreter ofUmbrella appeared with an already well rounded belly on the snowy streets of the Bronx.

Their photoshoot quickly went around the world. From now on, Rihanna makes her pregnancy an event ! And as she wanted to change the way women dress during this period, she chained the incredible looks.

Thus, each of his outings was an event. Aware of this phenomenon, Rihanna even made the cover of Vogue US (May 2022), in a lace bodysuit with her baby bump. Besides, she took advantage of her time at Paris Fashion Week to do this photo shoot.

The opportunity for her to redefine her conception of motherhood. Just that !

When she gave birth to her son, Rihanna had a hard time letting go of him. But, it seems that she is gradually resuming her star life now that her son is two months old.

Indeed, at the moment, Rihanna is traveling across Europe to support A$ap Rocky who is performing at several festivals. From now on, each of its outputs is scrutinized.

Even though Rihanna doesn’t seem ready to release her albumshe still continues to maintain billionaire status. Especially with its new brand Fenty Hair. MCE TV tells you more!

What does the Fenty Hair brand have in store?

As her fans wait for her new album R9 firmly, Rihanna seems to have other projects on the fires. Like launching his hair care brand. An initiative that will not shock anyone, since she has changed her haircut a lot in her career.

In effect, Rihanna has adopted every haircut imaginable. Long, short, red, caramel, ridge, in short, she has tried everything. Thus, when the rumor spreads that she would launch her hair care brand, her fans welcome the news without problem.

Yes, Rihanna has not said her last word, with its mark Fenty Hairwhich she filed in March 2021. Basically, it was just supposed to be composed of styling products, relaxers, undulating straighteners and hair colors.

But, it would seem that the mark extends to two other categories. Namely hairbrushes, combs, etc., and extensions, wigs and false hair. Just that !

In addition, to offer lingerie, make-up and skincare, Rihanna will soon turn into a hairdresser, make-up artistto the delight of his fans.

Following this announcement, fans did not hesitate to ask this question: “When is Fenty Music? », “I love you Ri, but R9? » or “All my money is already gone”. Rihanna invites herself once again into their daily lives.

Rihanna has filed a trademark for ‘FENTY HAIR.’ The hair line will include products such as hair clips, extensions, wigs, curlers, brushes, and more. pic.twitter.com/TzHRwPACzl —Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 21, 2022

Photo credit :

SPUS/ABACA