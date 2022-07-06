Rihanna is America’s youngest self-made billionaire

Ahead of Kim Kardashian, the 34-year-old singer and businesswoman weighs $1.4 billion.













Published on 6/07/2022 at 19:11

Rihanna collects titles: the richest singer in the world, the first woman from Barbados to enter a Forbes ranking… And a new one has been added to the list. The famous singer is now the youngest billionaire in America. This is information reported by BFMTV.

At only 34 years old and with an estate of 1.4 billion dollars, she ranks 21st in the ranking of the richest American self-made women according to Forbes. She pushes reality star Kim Kardashian and her $1.8 billion into second place.







Rihanna’s fortune is not only due to her career in music. Absent from the scene for six years, Rihanna is above all a businesswoman. According to Forbes, its position in the ranking will mainly come from the success of its cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty (valued at $2.8 billion, of which it owns 50%) and its lingerie brand Savage x Fenty (valued at $1 billion). , of which it holds 30%).







