Rihanna is back for the soundtrack of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

MUSIC – Riri is back, six years later. As anticipated for several days, Rihanna announced this Wednesday, October 26 that she had released a new song, scheduled for this Friday. It is a title, Lift Me Up “, which will appear on the soundtrack of the Marvel film “ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever »expected in theaters on November 9.

As revealed varietythe title is designed as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played the vigilante in the first part of ” Black Panther and who died in the summer of 2020 from colon cancer.

Absent since “Anti” and its world tour

The track was co-written by Rihanna, producer Ludwig Göransson (notably known for his work on the soundtrack of “The Mandalorian” and with the singer Childish Gambino), the Nigerian singer Tems, heard recently on the “Wait for U” from Future, and even Ryan Coogler, the film’s director.

On the teaser put forward by Rihanna on social networks, we can simply hear a hummed melody, but difficult to know more about the style or the content of the song. Marvel did let it be known in a press release that “Lift Me Up” would mark the beginning of a new phase “ of Rihanna’s iconic career “.

On the music side, it has been on hiatus for the moment since 2016 and the release of the album ” Anti which was followed by a world tour. Since then, the singer from Barbados has devoted herself to her other activities, notably in cosmetics and fashion, before giving birth to her first child, a little boy, last May. But her return to the stage had already been underway for several weeks, especially since it was announced that she would be the star of the next Super Bowl halftime show.

In 2018, the release of the first part of ” Black Panther had already been accompanied, in addition to the traditional compilation of the film’s original music, by the publication of an extremely elaborate soundtrack. At the time, it was rapper Kendrick Lamar who was at the helm of the project and who had released several huge hits including ” Pray For Me in a duet with The Weeknd, “ All The Stars » with the singer SZA or even « King’s Dead “, a collaboration between several rap heavyweights: Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar and Future.

Suffice to say that the bar is set very high before the release of Rihanna’s new single this Friday, October 28.

