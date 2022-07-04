Rihanna is back in a music video (but it’s not hers)

MUSIC – It was too good to be true. Even though Rihanna’s new album is awaited with as much patience as the birth of her first child, the latter made her return in a new clip, this Thursday, May 5. Only it’s not his.

It is indeed in that of her partner, the rapper A$AP Rocky, that the billionaire appears. The images of the two lovers, which had circulated several months ago at the time of filming, were filmed in New York for the needs of his new song, BMD.

Thought like a love letter to the city on the east coast of the United States, the clip depicts the love story between the 33-year-old rapper and Rihanna. We see them accomplices kissing on leaving prison, on a balcony, in the street, in a restaurant.