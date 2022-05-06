Rihanna is back in a music video (but it’s not hers)
YouTube screenshot
MUSIC – It was too good to be true. Even though Rihanna’s new album is awaited with as much patience as the birth of her first child, the latter made her return in a new clip, this Thursday, May 5. Only it’s not his.
It is indeed in that of her partner, the rapper A$AP Rocky, that the billionaire appears. The images of the two lovers, which had circulated several months ago at the time of filming, were filmed in New York for the needs of his new song, BMD.
Thought like a love letter to the city on the east coast of the United States, the clip depicts the love story between the 33-year-old rapper and Rihanna. We see them accomplices kissing when they leave prison, on a balcony, in the street, in a restaurant and even end up getting married.
This is a preview of A$AP Rocky’s new album. Entitled All Smilesthis one is due out soon and features a collaboration with former Smiths singer Morrissey.
It’s also the rapper’s first track since his arrest last April. It followed the accusations of a man who explains that he was attacked by the rapper and two of his friends in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles in November 2021. A$AP Rocky would then have fired at three or four times, at least one bullet brushing the hand of the alleged victim. Police say A$AP Rocky and two other men fled after the incident.
