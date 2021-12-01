Rihanna is Barbados’ new national heroine – what does it mean

Rihanna 2 – Queen Elizabeth 0. In the cold war (imaginary) between the singer and The Queen is still the first to win. The challenge began in 2020 when sifting through current accounts, properties, shares, it turned out that RiRi was richer than the Sovereign (thanks mainly to all the wonderful and inclusive declinations of Fenty), a trend that was also confirmed for 2021 (for the singer we are talking about assets of 1.7 billion dollars, let’s talk about it). Now to pit them against each other, always in the context of reverie, the island of Barbados, which has proclaimed itself a parliamentary republic thus breaking away from the United Kingdom while remaining in the Commonwealth. Nothing more God save the Queen but Umbrella, because on the same occasion Rihanna was named National Heroine of the Caribbean Island.

Rihanna was named National Heroine of Barbados by Prime Minister Mia Mottley PoolGetty Images

Yesterday in Bridgetown the celebrations for the proclamation of the Republic of Barbados and the detachment from the United Kingdom were held almost 400 years after the arrival of the first English ships to the Caribbean island, where Sandra Mason was proclaimed President of the Republic between the general enthusiasm. Also present at the event was Charles, Prince of Wales, representing Queen Elizabeth, who for the record did not take it out on the part of the British Crown.

For the celebrations for the proclamation of the Republic of Barbados and the detachment from the United Kingdom, Rihanna chose an orange dress by Bottega Veneta PoolGetty Images

Euphoria that reached very high levels when Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced in front of the crowd the nomination of Rihanna as national heroine. “May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation with your works, with your actions”, he said paying homage to the compatriot and referring to the super hit. Diamonds. Happy and moved Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, born 33 years ago in Saint Michael, gorgeous in an orange dress by Bottega Veneta. Riri is the eleventh National Hero of Barbados, the second still alive together with Garfield Sobers, a famous cricket player, with whom she was photographed immediately after in total white on the occasion of the Independence Day Parade at Golden Square Freedom Park in Bridgetown.

Rihanna and Sir Garfield Sobers at the Independence Day Parade at Golden Square Freedom Park in Bridgetown RANDY BROOKSGetty Images

She who from nothing has become someone, an example for her people for whom she has always spent and fought not forgetting her origins, a young self-made woman, a symbol of equality, inclusion, empowerment like very few. Shine Bright Like a Diamond …

