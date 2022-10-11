Rihanna is bringing this brand of 00’s star jeans back into fashion

It is during the Super Bowl 2023 that Rihanna will make her big comeback on stage. On the way to the studio on Monday, October 10, she was spotted wearing baggy jeans. The detail that kills ? The denim label, sewn on the bias on the right pocket, the stylistic signature of a flagship brand of the 2000s.

After a 13-year career in music, Rihanna went on hiatus, exhausted from the intensity of her performances. Since 2016, the interpreter of We Found Love therefore leaves music to devote himself to his personal life and his projects.

In particular, she changed her environment, creating, in 2017, Fenty Beauty, a cosmetic brand with the support of LVMH. Most recently, on May 13, 2022, the singer hosted, along with the rapper A$AP Rocky, her first child after a highly publicized (and stylish) pregnancy. And it was on September 25, after a multitude of rumors about a potential new album, that Rihanna officially announced the news on her Instagram account. She will be there Super Bowl halftime headliner LVII in February 2023.

Rihanna heading to the studio in jeans © Diesel

To get back on their feet and start rehearsing this show, Rihanna had to go back to the studio. It is precisely by going there on Monday, October 10 that the Barbadian star was photographed, dressed in a American football t-shirt satin gray, a choker necklace and jeans from the brand Diesel. A model baggy dark gray in organic cotton, at the low waist and at the straight leg. Its distinctive sign? A label with the name of the Italian label sewn on the bias on the right pocket of the denim, which made all the teenagers dream in the 2000s. In 2022, these jeans should also be the object of many fantasies, since you have to pay 295 euros to afford it.

Glenn Martens: the dawn of a revival for Diesel

If the 2000s marked the success of Diesel, the following decade was more complicated for the label, considered too flashy, even bling bling, while the trend of the moment was for total black looks and rock silhouettes. But since the arrival of the designer Glenn Martens to the artistic direction of the brand, Diesel is in full return of hype. And for good reason: the designer, who has worked for Y/PrRoject since 2013, sees things big. In fact, since its inaugural collection for Spring/Summer 2022, Diesel’s shows have been among the most popular during Milan Fashion Week.

Stunning scenographies, prestigious guests, hyper-Instagrammable collections… Her belted miniskirt and mini handbag are among the must-have pieces for 2022. For spring-summer 2023, Glenn Martens hit it hard: all the guests at the show, was held on September 21, 2022, received a sex toy as an invitation. And that’s not all ! Glenn Martens also wished democratize access to Fashion Week on the occasion of his show for Diesel by allowing the general public to attend on simple registration. In the end, more than 5,000 people had the chance to observe the XXL decor of the event composed of the largest inflatable sculpture ever made, representing intertwined bodies. As for the pieces presented, they were all as surprising as they were sharp: micro-skirts, games of overlays, shades of denim… Diesel owes a proud candle to Glenn Martens, who gave the label a second youth.