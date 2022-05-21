Rihanna is caught for the first time a week after becoming a mother

Rihanna was first spotted in Los Angeles, a week after becoming a mother with rapper A$AP Rocky, on May 13.

In the images broadcast by the Daily Mail you can see The 34-year-old singer with an informal look, wore a baggy sweatshirt, black pants, shoes of the same color. Her long hair was tied in a bun at the top and she wore huge dark glasses and a gold chain.

Photo: TMZ

Until now, neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky have confirmed the birth of their first child, nor have they revealed more details as the name they chose for the baby, but a source close to them revealed to People, that both enjoy this new stage.

“Rihanna is doing well. They are so excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom.” the informant stated.

LThe last time Rihanna was seen in public was on May 9., four days before the birth of his son, as reported by TMZ. On that occasion, she had attended a dinner with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky in Santa Monica, California.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced the arrival of their first child with a cute photo shoot

Photo: Instagram Archive

Rihanna and Rocky announced last January that they would become parents for the first time.after years of romance. A couple of weeks ago it was speculated that the couple secretly married, after both appeared in the video of the rapper’s latest single simulating a marriage proposal.

