Rihanna is celebrating her first birthday as a national hero!

A year ago, Rihanna became the national heroine of her island Barbados. An incredible privilege that the star cherishes with great pleasure!

Rihanna has the chance to represent her island. Since November 30, 2021, she is a national heroine of Barbados. And, this April 28, 2022, gives him the opportunity to celebrate his first birthday in this new role. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Rihanna enjoys her island

The singer has always been very proud of her origins. So she doesn’t hesitate to come back as often as she can. Moreover, on April 15, 2022, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were in Barbados.

The opportunity for the future mother to present her darling to her family. Especially after engagement rumors ! Yes, he would have proposed to Rihanna, according to fans.

In any case, it is more pregnant than ever that Rihanna took advantage of her Barbados. But a rumor has invited itself into the trip. Indeed, during their stay on the island, a blogger revealed thatASAP Rocky was cheating on his sweetheart Rihanna with Amina Muaddi.

The fashion designer therefore denied the case on Insta. Plus, she’s dating Fary, so what’s the point of giving her a fake relationship. Very quickly, the blogger apologized for his false rumors.

One thing is certain, all this affair did not prevent Rihanna from enjoying of his island Barbados. In photos taken by the paparazzi, the star then appears in a dress eating mangoes with her feet in the water.

Pregnant up to the eyes, she remains stylish! The proof is, she caused a sensation at the last Dior fashion show.

In short, Rihanna is fully resourced before giving birth very soon. But the real question his fans are asking is this: will she be at the Met Gala 2022? Case to follow!

In the meantime, Rihanna celebrated a very important day this Thursday, April 28, 2022. MCE TV tells you more!

My very first #NationalHeroesDay as a National Hero of my country Barbados! 🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧🇧 What an absolute honor to be amongst such great men and women who have come before me and held this title in commitment to our nation! pic.twitter.com/IRJUo2xJa5 —Rihanna (@rihanna) April 29, 2022

Her first National Heroes Day as a national hero

April 28 is a very important date for Barbados. In effect, every year the island celebrates National Heroes Day. This day is used to honor the heroes of the country’s history.

For the record, in November 2021, Rihanna became a national heroine of Barbados. And for good reason, she was named the island’s most famous citizen. Just that !

To celebrate her 1st anniversary as a national heroine, Rihanna shared her joy on Insta: “My very first #NationalHeroesDay as a national hero of my country, Barbados! What an absolute honor to be among these great men and women who came before me and held this title as a sign of commitment to our nation”. For this first anniversary, Rihanna therefore marked the occasion by sharing photos of the ceremony.

Very attached to his country, Rihanna takes her role very seriously : “I will forever cherish these memories and continue to fully represent the Bajan people and my native Barbados!! ». And for good reason, she is therefore a national heroine but also an ambassador since September 2018.

His two roles also serve to make the island shine around the world. Yes, the fact that Rihanna represents Barbados is not for nothing.

Besides, she did not receive this national hero title from anyone’s hands. Prime Minister Mia Mottley gave it to him. “From a grateful country, and an even prouder people… We present to you the person designated as the national hero of Barbados: Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty! » she said on D-Day.

One thing is sure, as soon as she can, Rihanna will take her child to her land from Barbados. In the meantime, the star hides well the sex of her baby.

