Rihanna is finally a mom | The Journal of Quebec

It’s a boy! Superstar Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky had their first baby on May 13 in Los Angeles, the specialized media TMZ revealed on Thursday.

• Read also: American rapper A$AP Rocky arrested for shooting in November

• Read also: New York parades global stars at extravagant Met Gala

The hit singer Diamonds and umbrella, who has also successfully ventured into fashion, was photographed at the end of January in the snowy streets of New York, hand in hand with A$AP Rocky – Rakim Mayers à la ville – while wearing a long coat rose at the bottom unbuttoned revealing her round belly.

The American artist did not come to the gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, an unmissable event for many celebrities from the fashion and entertainment worlds, where she has an open table.

No representative of the couple – Rihanna is 34 years old, and her companion, 33 years old – could not respond to AFP for confirmation of the happy event.

Rihanna has maintained the mystery for years about the release of her next album. His last opus dates from 2016.

In time, Barbadian born Robyn Rihanna Fenty became a billionaire, using the fame gained from her music to launch lingerie, makeup and clothing brands.

The couple formalized their relationship in 2021 after years of lingering rumors.

Rihanna is ‘the love of my life’ and ‘the maid,’ A$AP Rocky told the magazine QG in May 2021.

When asked during this interview if he felt ready to be a father, the rapper, known for Praise The Lord Where F**kin’ Problems, said he thought he would be “an amazing, remarkable, overall amazing dad.” He said, “I’m going to have a super cool kid.”

At the end of April, A$AP Rocky had been arrested at Los Angeles airport when he got off a private jet from Barbados, suspected of being involved in a dispute in November in Hollywood in which “the suspect had fired a handgun at the victim,” police said.

He had been released on bail.