Rihanna is getting ready for a stadium tour after her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

Following the long and painful wait of his fans, Riri comes back to impress them. Reliably sourced, it’s been gathered that the star is getting ready for a stadium tour in 2023.

The Bad Gal could hit the road in 2023

Many were shocked when the Bad Gal announced she would be performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2023. Hits Daily Double reports that the interpreter of ”Unapologetic” will be back on the road for a stadium tour which should begin next year.

However, the new mom has yet to confirm the information. Either way, she wouldn’t be the first artist to embark on a world tour after her performance was exposed at the Super Bowl LVII.

As for her next musical release, the founder of Fenty has been spotted for the past few weeks going back and forth in the studio. In February 2022, Rihanna confirmed that his future opus (provisionally titled R9) is inspired by its roots reggae and dancehall. She also registered Pharrell Williams and The Dream on the list of producers who will help create the highly anticipated 9th studio album.

For information, Rihanna is not the only star who will go on tour in 2023. Hits Daily also reports that Beyonce has booked stadiums around the world and will be announcing their tour RENAISSANCE in the coming weeks.